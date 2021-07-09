Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab-Rahaman, yesterday afternoon, graced the Certificate Presentation Ceremony for Primary Six Religious School 1441 Hijrah, 2020 Masehi of International Religious School Brunei, ISB. A total of 31 students of International Religious School Brunei, ISB received their certificates. Among those who received the certificate was the son of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim.

Also in attendance was Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. The ceremony continued with the readings of Surah Al-Fatihah, Doa Selamat and Doa Peliharakan Sultan.

In her speech, Dayang Hajah Intan Khairani binti Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Dr. Ustaz Awang Haji Yahya, Headmistress of the ISB Religious School, among others, hoped that the students who will sit for this year’s Primary 6 Religious Schools Certificate Examination will succeed and pass with good results.

Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim received the certificate and prize presented by the Headmistress of ISB Religious School.

The ceremony is an appreciation from the school especially to the students who were excelled and passed the Examination. The ceremony was held at the ISB Theatre Hall.

Source: Radio Television Brunei