The Weekend Market Programme ‘Pasar Kitani’ acts as an alternative platform to increase agricultural produce. Themed ‘Hasil Segar Peladang Kitani’ or Our Farmers’ Fresh Produce, the market also extend the marketing network as well as an alternative for direct sale during weekend. The weekend market is held every Sundays at Concourse area, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

Apart from promoting farm produce such as vegetables, local fruits, livestock products and agrifood product, the Pasar Kitani also provide the local farmers or entrepreneurs to interact among them on the produce, company and information sharing on farming methods. The sales booth comprised of fresh vegetables, fruits, chicken eggs, duck eggs, Quail and salted eggs. The sales booth for processed local food namely coconut juice, fruit juice, pickled fruit and vegetable were also available. The public are welcomed to visit the ‘Pasar Kitani’ held every Sunday from 6 to 11 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei