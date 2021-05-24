ASEAN has been and still committed towards improving its external engagements both in terms of technical as well as policy networking and cooperation. Such engagement involves cultivation of relationships not just with governments and international organisations, but more importantly private entities. ASEAN understands that working together as a whole will make for a much better progress and prowess. The Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment at the Ministry of Development, emphasised these during a webinar entitled ‘Efficient Green Mining Technology and Practices for Sustainable Mineral Resource Development in ASEAN.’ It was held yesterday at the International Convention Center in Berakas.

Dr. Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak explained that the webinar session is one of the most important efforts in conveying any initiatives and programs of relevant agencies in the field of regional and international mineral exploration. She further construed that adapting to the impacts of the COVID-19 regionally and globally has taught us to learn and re-learn our ways and reinforce efforts in exploring ways to achieve sustainability in different areas of cooperation.

The 2-day session was organised by Brunei Darussalam under the ASEAN Mineral Cooperation Action Plan programme for the ASEAN Senior Official Meeting on Minerals, ASOMM and funded by the ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation Fund, APTCF. The webinar was attended by invited representatives and participants from ASEAN member countries; ASEAN PLUS 3; ASEAN Secretariat; International Organisations – CAMCF, JOGMEC and CCOP; participants from Ministries and Departments, academics as well as mining companies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei