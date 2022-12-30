Way of Life and Tradition of Iban

Despite the transition of modernity, the longhouse remains relevant to this day. However, its function is now better known as one of the tourist attractions that highlight the way of life and traditions of the Iban.

Mendaram Besar Long House in Mukim Labi Ulu Belait is one of the few long houses that still exist today. Located about 70 kilometres from Kuala Belait and 120 kilometres from Bandar Seri Begawan, Mendaram Besar Longhouse was built in the 1970s. According to the Head of Longhouse, the migration of residents to other places to work and go to school is one of the factors that causes the number of residents to decrease.

Although the long house has been gazetted as one of the tourist attractions, but for the residents who still live in the long house, the legacy of their ancestors is still maintained to continue their survival. For those who wish to explore this unique experience, can visit the Mendaram Besar Longhouse.

Source: Radio Television Brunei