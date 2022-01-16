Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA through the Professional Development Unit, Centre for Leadership and Lifelong Learning yesterday afternoon held a virtual talk. The event, among others aimed to share ways to achieve work balance and the importance of maintaining mental health in the era of new normal.

Dayang Fauziyyah Hanani binti Haji Abdul Manap, Public Health Psychology Officer at the Ministry of Health in her talk entitled “Achieving Work Balance in the Era of New Normal” among others touched on the imbalance of life and work which can negatively impact mental and physical health. She said, the ‘Brain Dump’ method can help to solve the confusion of the mind and achieve peace in one’s life. The talk was participated by UNISSA officers, staff and lecturers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei