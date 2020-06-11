Following the photo made viral through social media on a house damaged by a collapsed ceiling in a bedroom, the Housing Development Department, HDD, stressed that the incident did NOT occur in the country as stated.

Spreading false information under the Public Order Act can be fined 3 thousand dollars and 3 years imprisonment. Further information on it can be obtained through the Public Relations and Community Development Unit, HDD at 2382145 extension 7013 or 7014 or e-mail info@hdd.gov.bn or the Housing Development Department’s official at www.housing.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei