Several working papers were tabled during the Prayer Using a Chair workshop. The workshop explained about the obligatory 5 times daily prayer for Muslims. The obligation will not be dropped even though there is illness or difficulty in performing the prayers. During situations of illness, a leeway is available to perform prayers as much as the individual is able.

Haji Awang Mohamad Raimi bin Awang Tengah, Senior Istinbat Officer at the State Mufti Department in his working paper titled ‘Tuntutan Sembahyang Sekalipun Ada Keuzuran’ stressed that the obligation of performing the 5 times daily prayer for a Mukallaf Muslim is continuous and there is no leeway to not doing it even though a person is ill, busy, travelling or fighting in a war for Allah.

Meanwhile, Awang Haji Martino @ Abd Azim bin Haji Ahmad, Buhuth Officer, State Mufti Department explained that a person with illness or difficulties to perform prayers in a standing position, can perform the prayers in a sitting or lying-down position. Sitting on a chair while performing prayers is one of the ways that is permissible.

