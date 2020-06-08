​6,034 businesses and premises have registered for the BruHealth QR CODE to allow users to enter and exit their premises. The initiative is among the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country and to familiarise the public with the new norm.

RTB’s crew covering several private premises found that the QR Code initiative received a warm response from the private sector and they welcomed the government’s effort in together ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens in the country.

BIBD advised customers who are unwell to refrain from going to the bank and to avoid the crowded branches. They are encouraged to use the current BIBD NEXGEN Wallet for any matters.

Meanwhile DST also took the initiative to review the counter services process particularly in term of safety and health of its customers and staff. This is inline with the existing Occupational Safety and Health, OHS policy.

Currently, 281,969 individuals have registered as users to the application. Although the country has not recorded any new COVID-19 case, the public and owner of premises and companies are again reminded not to be complacent and must practise their respective social responsibility to ensure the effectiveness of the BruHealth app. The wide usage of the application will simplify contact tracing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei