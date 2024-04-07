University of Santo Tomas Girls Maintain Winning Streak in PNVF U-18 Championship

MANILA — The University of Santo Tomas (UST) girls' volleyball team continued its undefeated run in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) U-18 Championship, overcoming its first significant challenge of the tournament by defeating Gracel Christian College in a four-set match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, UST faced its first setback in the tournament by dropping a set but managed to secure a victory with scores of 19-25, 25-17, 25-13. This match marked the first occasion the Junior Tigresses lost a set after dominating their initial three games, winning straight sets against Montessori School, Limitless Sports Center, and De La Salle-Zobel (DLSZ).

Meanwhile, DLSZ recorded its first win in the tournament, prevailing over Limitless with scores of 25-22, 25-15, indicating a potential shift in momentum for the team. In Pool B, Colegio de Los Baños rebounded from a two-game losing streak by securing a win against Parañaque, with match scores reflecting a strong comeback performance of 19-25, 25-13, 25-12.

The boys' division also saw notable action, with De La Salle-Lipa maintaining a perfect record through its third consecutive victory, this time against Batangas Christian School, with a 25-22, 25-17 result. Other matches in the boys’ division included Angatleta Sports from Orion, Bataan, defeating Golden Whiskers Club, and Umingan National High School emerging victorious over VNS Volleyball Club, showcasing the competitive spirit and high level of play among the teams.

The PNVF U-18 Championship continues to highlight the depth of young volleyball talent in the Philippines, with teams from various schools and sports centers demonstrating skill, resilience, and the will to win in the prestigious national tournament.