Unique Traditional Culture

For those wishing to experience the unique value of traditional culture and village life, Tutong District is offering such an experience for local or foreign tourists.

Located at Kampung Tanjong Maya, Lamin Warisan is one of the places famous for its uniqueness of providing the public with the chance to experience the way of life of villagers in the past. The Warisan Nature Trail package is one of the popular packages introduced to attract more local tourists. Through the package, visitors can experience the beauty of nature while getting to know several types of plants and herbs found in the area.

Not only does it give visitors a new experience, such a package is also able to further expand the tourism industry in the country.

