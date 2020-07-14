Two Brunei students will further their studies in Russian Universities under the Scholarship Program of the Government of the Russian Federation. The students were chosen through an interview session yesterday morning at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the country in Kampung Manggis Dua.

This year the Russian Government allocated two scholarships for Brunei Darussalam. The recipients are Awang Muhammad Akmal Rabbani bin Haji Zabandi and Dayang Nurmaziah binti Mohd Mazlee. Awang Muhammad Akmal Rabbani applied for Herzen State Pedagogical University in Saint Petersburg, while Dayang Nurmaziah applied for several universities. The implementation of the Russian Scholarship program enables students from Brunei to get a truly unique experience in their lives, make new friends and contributes to further strengthening bilateral ties in the field of education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei