​Two individuals were issued compound fines for the offence of throwing rubbish in public areas at the Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Chapter 30.

The Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, JASTRe imposed compound fines of $300 each on JOHN LEE KOK PING and HARVEY LEONG CHII YUAN. They were given seven days to settle the fines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei