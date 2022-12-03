The Smart User application is upgraded in an effort to improve user inspection

The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (JPES) at the Ministry of Finance and Economy held an Inaugural Ceremony for the Upgrade of the UserBijak Mobile Application at the Bridex Hall, Jerudong on 1 December 2022.

The Inaugural Ceremony for the Smart User Mobile Application Upgrade was completed by the Honorable Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Minister of Finance and Economy II during the opening event of the Local Product Expo (EPT) 2022 organized by the Ministry of Resources Utama and Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economy, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival.

Also present during the Opening Ceremony were the guests of honor, the Honorable Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and the Honorable Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of State Affairs Domestic.

Accompanying His Excellency Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Minister of Finance and Economy II to complete the Inauguration Ceremony of the Smart User Mobile Application Upgrade is His Excellency Dr Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Secretary Permanent (Economy, Trade and Industry) at the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The Smart User mobile application is a digital platform for user information as a JPES effort in empowering users with consumer information and further encouraging users to practice Smart User culture.

The Smart User mobile application is upgraded to remain relevant by focusing on improving the user experience and visibility of user information by offering more user information at the fingertips interactively through functions such as search, suggest, organize and filter according to user preferences; use of two languages ​​– Malay and English; a new, more attractive face update; as well as a more organized arrangement of information.

With the motto “Information Empowers the User”, the Smart User mobile application channels consumer information for the convenience of users such as information on the Price Control Act, Chapter 142; and the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Order, 2011. In addition, the application also provides facilities for consumers to make formal complaints in relation to unethical business practices under the scope of the Price Control Act and the Consumer Protection Order.

Other features contained in the Smart User mobile application include 1-2-Compare which is intended to help users make price comparisons for over 180 household items voluntarily shared by retailers; and Smart User Tips to help users empower themselves to become Smart Users through articles, posters, guidelines and consumer videos.

Since the Smart User mobile application was introduced in 2016, this application has been downloaded more than 38,000 times through the App Store and Google Play platforms. This application is also among the official complaint channels that are widely used by users to make complaints, apart from the Talian Darussalam 123 channel.

The public is welcome to visit the JPES exhibition stand at the EPT 2022 event which runs from 1 to 4 December 2022 to learn more about the Smart User application upgrade.

Source: Ministry of Finance and Economy, Brunei Darussalam