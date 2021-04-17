The Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Asset Management or BIBD AM under license of BIBD Securities Sendirian Berhad, a subsidiary of BIBD, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lombard Odier Investment Managers, LOIM for introducing the World Brands Global Islamic Equities strategy. The partnership represents the tying of expertise between the two firms where BIBD AM brings in its wealth of in-house experience in Shariah investments whilst leveraging LOIM’s well-established capabilities in thematic investing and sustainability.

This partnership further bolsters BIBD AM’s roster of strategic partnerships with global best-in-class managers that offer distinct Islamic equities strategies of which, when combined, is able to provide investors with a diversified portfolio that suit a variety of objectives or preferences. At the same time, the partnership will assist in the goal of establishing BIBD AM as a leading Sharia-compliant asset manager for both Brunei and globally and support Brunei’s national agenda to establish Brunei as a regional Islamic fund management hub.

Source: Radio Television Brunei