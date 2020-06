Power supply in several areas in the Brunei Muara District will be cut temporarily tomorrow. The disruption is due to cutting a tree on an electricity pole and breaking the overhead wire of low voltage system.

Time: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

– Simpang 86 until Simpang 158, Kampung Bebatik Kilanas and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

– Simpang 80, Jalan Selayun.

– Simpang 124-51, Simpang 124-46 until Simpang 124-73, Kampung Selayun and surrounding areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei