​Several areas in the Brunei Muara District will experience temporary electric supply disruption.

Date: Saturday, 19 September 2020

Jam: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Affected areas:

No. 265 – 33 (201) Jalan Jerudong and surrounding areas.

Temporary electricity supply to the affected areas through mobile generator services.

Source: Radio Television Brunei