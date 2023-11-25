Temburong Hosts Dynamic Farmers Market with Local Businesses

Bangar Town, Temburong - The Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB), in collaboration with Darussalam Enterprise (DARe), successfully organized the 'Temburong Farmers Market'. This vibrant two-day event took place at the foyer of Supertree and the Bumi Putra main complex in Bangar Town.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the market featured 27 local businesses, offering a diverse range of products and services. The event served as a crucial platform for local farmers, handicraft makers, and producers to directly engage with consumers, showcasing their offerings in an interactive setting.

In addition to the sales activities, the 'Temburong Farmers Market' included a variety of entertainment and interactive activities. These included a dance performance by the Temburong Youth, a photo booth, and fun games suitable for visitors of all ages. Health sessions and light activities were also part of the event, adding to the overall experience for attendees.