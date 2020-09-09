Tasting room Barbale Wine will be opened in Georgia at the end of September, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the founder of the company, Zviad Kordzadze, space will unite 10 products of Barbale Wine, which will be in sale, and among those are Tsitska, Tsolikauri, Otskhanuri Sapere, Usakhelauri, Imeruli, Mtsvane and Rkatsiteli Kupaji, Tsolikauri from Lechkhumi, Khikhvi, and Krakhuna.

As Kordzadze mentioned, the price range of wines will be for the middle price segment.

Kordadze has a wine cellar in Shindisi, and also purchased several Qvevri.

According to Kordzadze, Barbale Wines plans to process 10 tons of grapes this year. The company also plans to export the wine in the future.

The total price of the investment is 100,000 laris ($32,542).

Source: TREND News Agency