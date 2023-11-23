Taiwanese Medical Group Performs Free Craniofacial Surgeries in Davao City

Davao City, Philippines – Eighteen children have benefited from a free craniofacial surgery medical mission conducted by the Noordhoof Craniofacial Foundation, Inc. (NCF), a Taiwanese medical group. The mission took place from November 19 to 24 at the United Davao Specialists Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. (UniDav).

According to Philippines News Agency, the Filipino team leader working alongside NCF, this was the first such mission in the city. The surgeries included post-operative treatments, also offered free of charge. These treatments range from dental services to speech therapy, crucial for full recovery post-surgery. The NCF mission aimed not only to provide free cleft and palate surgery but also to establish the region's first craniofacial center at UniDav Hospital. This center will ensure local patients, particularly those with financial constraints, have access to comprehensive care without the need to travel to Manila. Teng-Shi Yang, minister of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, highlighted NCF’s commitment to helping children with congenital craniofacial defects, noting their history of organizing medical missions in the Philippines and training local medical professionals. Among the beneficiaries was Amira Alibonga from Pagadian City, who expressed gratitude for the successful operation on her six-month-old child with a unilateral cleft lip.