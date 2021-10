The Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council last night held a Reading of Surah Yaasin and Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim.

The virtual ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Datin Hajah Siti Hajar binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Yusof, President of the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council. 13 associations under the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council participated in the function.

Source: Radio Television Brunei