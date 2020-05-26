Muslims in the country welcomed the 1st of Syawal with a different way as the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer, which is usually performed at mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide, was performed at home with the family for this year.

In the Brunei Muara District, the harmonious family ties can be seen when families took the opportunity to perform the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer at home.

Performing the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer was made easier with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Printing Department’s initiative of providing and distributing a guidebook on the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer and the Hari Raya Aidil Fitri sermon text.

Performing the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer at home was appropriate with the COVID-19 threat looming in the country. It was one of the wise moves in celebrating Hari Raya Aidil Fitri, and at the same time carrying out and increasing precautionary measures so that COVID-19 infection is under control and can be avoided.

Source: Radio Television Brunei