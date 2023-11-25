Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur’an Institute Hosts Souq Khairi Programme

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam - In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur'an Institute held a Souq Khairi Programme on the morning of November 25, at the institute's compound in Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme, launched by Awang Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Md Salleh, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Religion and Policy at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, featured a variety of activities and sales booths. Notably, the event also supported a humanitarian cause, with a donation collection for the Humanitarian Fund for Palestinians in Gaza. Proceeds from the programme will contribute to this fund, demonstrating the institute's commitment to charitable endeavors.