The Ministry of Health in collaboration with Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore, and EVYD Technology will conduct a study on the level of neutralising antibodies produced by the COVID-19 vaccine among the population of Brunei Darussalam.

Yang Berhormat said that the study will be conducted to compare the protective immunity or immunogenicity of the vaccines in which the findings of this study will be able to assist in devising a strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine booster programme and to optimise public health strategies in controlling the COVID 19 pandemic in Brunei Darussalam. In this regard, commencing Monday, the 29th of November 2021, 3,000 selected individuals who have fully completed two-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, that is either with Sinopharm, Oxford- AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines will be invited via a short messaging service, SMS to participate and attend for blood tests at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences, Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

Participants will also receive a follow-up appointment after they are administered with the booster dose to assess the effects of the additional dose. The selected people are urged to cooperate by participating in this upcoming study.

Source: Radio Television Brunei