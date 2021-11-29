Two luxury cars and a four-wheel drive were found after the vehicles reported missing and believed to have been stolen yesterday around 6:54 in the morning. The incident happened at the Ford Premier Automobile, Beribi Industrial, Jalan Gadong.

As a result of the tracking operation carried out by the Royal Brunei Police Force managed to arrest four male suspects, three locals and a foreigner, respectively. Initial investigation also found that some items in the shop were also damaged and stolen such as cash in the safety cabinet. All evidence was taken to the Bandar Seri Begawan Police Station for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 379 for theft, Section 380 for theft in the building and Section 427 for offence of damage to goods, the Criminal Penal Code Chapter 22 which can be sentenced to imprisonment and whipping.

Source: Radio Television Brunei