PH Navy: WPS patrols, surveillance flights continue

Manila: Maritime and air surveillance patrols will continue in all Philippine-held features in the West Philippine Sea, a ranking Philippine Navy official said Monday. This came after the pullout of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) from the Escoda Shoal over the weekend. "Tuluy-tuloy naman ang maritime patrols ng Navy ships at air surveillance flights ng Air Force and Navy aircraft natin. Kailanman hindi humupa, bagkus dumami pa simula nung nag-implement tayo ng CADC (Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept) (The maritime patrols of the Navy ships and air surveillance flights of the Air Force and Navy aircraft will continue. These never stop and even increased when we implemented the CADC)," Navy spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a message to reporters. Even with the vessel's pullout, the Philippines will not lose any of its controlled features in the WPS, Trinidad assured. 'Noon pa man, ang ating tuon ay sa mga features natin sa W PS na ang mga ito ay manatiling atin; kailanman ay hindi nawala at tinitiyak namin na hindi mawawala sa ating close monitoring ang Escoda - at ang kabuuan - ng WPS (since the beginning, we are focused protecting our features in the WPS, we are determined to see that it stays in our possession; these will not be taken from us and we assure the public that we will continue our close monitoring of Escoda Shoal and the rest of the WPS)," he added. On Sunday, the National Maritime Council said the BRP Teresa Magbanua was "compelled to return to port" due to unfavorable weather conditions and depleted supplies of daily necessities. The need to evacuate personnel aboard requiring medical care also prompted the ship to sail back to its homeport in Palawan province. The vessel also sustained structural damage from the Aug. 31 ramming incident by a China Coast Guard vessel. For his part, NMC spokesperson (ret.) Vice Admiral Alexander Lopez said there are other ways to monitor Escoda Shoal like technical capabilitie s and assistance from allied countries like US, Japan and Australia. 'Hingi ng tulong (Ask assistance) from our allies how to go about these technicalities,' Lopez said in an interview in Malacañang. He clarified there is nothing to worry following the return of the BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda to homeport in Palawan. 'Hindi naman concern. Mali ang ganyan pananaw. Wala tayong ginigive up. Kahit wala ang Magbanua run, may iba naman paraan para mamonitor ang Escoda (It's not a concern. That is wrong perception. We are not surrendering anything. Even without Magbanua there, there other ways to monitor Escoda Shoal),' Lopez said. Source: Philippines News agency