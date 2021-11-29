Brunei Darussalam will once again host the ASEAN Disability Forum, ADF Conference. The conference will be held virtually on 6th of December. Yesterday afternoon, a press conference was held at the Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, Kampung Bengkurong.

President of the Welfare Council for the Differently-abled, MKOKU explained that the forum conference aims to represent the OKU movement in the ASEAN region to share views and exchange information. MKOKU will also hold the International Day of the Differently-abled Celebration on 3rd December virtually. The celebration, among others, aims to increase public awareness and understanding of OKU related issues.

Source: Radio Television Brunei