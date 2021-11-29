A total of 118residents of Kampung Kenua, Mukim Bokok, Temburong District underwent the RT-PCR SARS-Co-V-Two Swab Screening Test at the isolation center of the National Service Program Training Camp, PKBN. The random and large-scale ‘Swab Sweep’ operation was part of the screening to identify if there were any COVID-19 cases in the community.

The operation organised by National Coordination Center for COVID-19 in collaboration with several government agencies, Temburong District Office and the Head Village of Kampung Kenua. ‘Swap Sweep’ operation will be continued from time to time. For further information and current development, visit the Ministry of Health official website or contact Talian Nasihat Kesihatan 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei