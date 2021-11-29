Registration for Birth, Death and Adoption Certificates can now be done at Dewan Muhibbah, Brunei Muara Office from 8:15 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon during office hours. Registration is also open on Fridays and Sundays from 8:15 to 11 in the morning and 2.30 to 4 in the afternoon. The initiative of the Department of Immigration and National Registration, JIPK which started last Friday is to further expand the Birth and Death registration service.

The public who wish to deal at JIPK service counters are advised to comply with all COVID-19 control measures during the Transition phase which is currently in force.

Early booking can be made via email at kkaa.sectionhq@immigration.gov.bn or at 2383627 / 2382629 or via whatsapp 7299591.

For more information, visit the website at www.immigration.gov.bn. Applicants who already have a booking slot are advised to bring along the required supporting documents for the smooth process during registration.

