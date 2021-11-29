The participants of the Workshop on the use of traditional astronomical instruments had the opportunity to learn and master the application of traditional astronomical instruments. The three-day virtual workshop ended yesterday.

The President of the Astronomical Association of Brunei Darussalam during the closing of the workshop explained that the cooperation of any agency is welcome to realise the construction of an observatory for collective, public or social benefit.

Awang Haji Mahadi bin Haji Mohd Tahir also stated the importance of the observation of space objects as a source of learning and significant achievements during the Islamic glorious era in the 9th and 10th centuries. Also joining was Doctor Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, Acting Director of Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister’s Office. The workshop was jointly organised by the Astronomical Society of Brunei Darussalam and the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Radio Television Brunei