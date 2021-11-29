‘Tamu bunga’ or flower market at Gadong Market remains the focus of the public who wants to buy various types of flowers and interesting plants. Operating as usual on Fridays and Sundays during the pandemic, although Brunei Darussalam is still in a transition phase, the implementation of physical distancing measures is highly emphasised.

During the survey, RTB crew found that vendors and customers adhered to all SOP set by the Ministry of Health. Public are advised to always practice their social responsibilities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei