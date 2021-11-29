Misinformation in social media platforms is on the rise as people are more likely to use social media because information are readily available and easier to access. What are the effects of misinformation on social media and how do we tackle it? Let’s follow the report with Waznah Fakhriana Othman.

With the rapid advancement of technology, various information can be found just at the tip of the finger. This includes the spread of false information that can lead to public concern. With me to discuss on the issue are Dayang Nurhamiza binti Awang Haji Roslan, Assistant of Head of Faculty Multimedia and Broadcasting, Kolej IGS, and Dayang Siti Nor Izuana binti Ayob, Cybersecurity Awareness Trainer, Cyber Security Brunei. What are the effects of misinformation in social media to the society in the short and long term?

Indeed the effects are negative. It can lead to fear and distrust of the media including official media, and this can be categorised as negative effect in the long term. Short term negative effects include disruption to the society’s harmony. False information that reaches the public can cause a commotion or panic.

How do we identify the authenticity of information shared on social media? What is the most dangerous case ever reported?

Make sure the information received is from authentic source that has authority value. Understand the content and context of an information. The most dangerous case ever reported was during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, where the name of patients went viral and the information was not yet verified.

What do we do when receiving a false information in social media?

One of the way is to go back to the source of the information. If uncertain of the information’s authenticity, it is best to ask the experts or people who are qualified to provide information. Better yet, wait for official statement from related parties.

How to encourage the society to be more responsible in managing misinformation in social media?

Firstly, do not make the information go viral. Secondly, make confirmation. Thirdly, upon receiving such information, report it to the social media provider or BruCert.

Stop spreading false information. Be a responsible social media user in spreading information.

Source: Radio Television Brunei