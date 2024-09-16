CDO animal bite cases hit 17K in Q2

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY - Animal bite cases here have reached 17,000 for the second quarter of the year, according to the City Health Office (CHO). Reagan Abbu, CHO health education promotion officer, shared the data during a media briefing on Monday. He said third quarter records are still being compiled. "By the end of September, we expect the total number of cases to reach around 20,000, based on current trends," Abbu said. The 2023 data showed a total of 22,000 cases. Abbu said the CHO is awaiting a new supply of anti-rabies vaccines from the Department of Health, with the last batch received in April. The CHO and City Veterinary Office are intensifying efforts to neuter stray animals to help control their population and reduce the risk of bites. Source: Philippines News agency