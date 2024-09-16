Cordillera Region under red alert due to TD Gener

BAGUIO CITY - The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) on Monday raised its alert status from blue to red in anticipation of the effects of the prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat) and Tropical Depression Gener, and the anticipated entry of Tropical Storm Pulasan. CDRRMC chair and Office of Civil Defense Director Albert Mogol led a pre-disaster risk assessment (PDRA) online meeting, which led to the decision to upgrade the alert status following the report of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) - Baguio. Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as of the 5 p.m. bulletin. Gener is forecast to make landfall i n the vicinity of Isabela or Aurora within the next 24 hours and may likely emerge over the coastal waters of La Union or Pangasinan Tuesday morning. At the same time, Gener and Pulasan are expected to enhance habagat and bring heavier rainfall. During the meeting, the Department of Social Welfare and Development also reported the availability of 65,494 family food packs, amounting to PHP51.7 million, pre-positioned in its warehouses as well as in local government unit-managed storage centers. There are also 24,381 non-food items The DSWD said it continues to prepare food and non-food packs at the regional warehouse in La Trinidad, Benguet. Source: Philippines News agency