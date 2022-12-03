In conjunction with the school holiday, the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in collaboration with the Astronomical Society of Brunei Darussalam held a stargazing activity last night. The activity was held at Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in the capital.

5 telescopes were provided for the public. Aside from stargazing, the public also had the opportunity to observe other planets such as Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. The activity was part of the efforts to produce a knowledgeable society, specifically in astronomy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei