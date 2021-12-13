The Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme, SSEAYP Youth Conference 2021 continued with peer learning sessions and group discussions. The virtual programme organised by the Japanese government was attended by 35 youths from Brunei Darussalam through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. It was held yesterday afternoon at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

Awang Syahmi Zulfadhli bin Abdullah, the country’s head of participants during the peer learning session presented a title ‘Knowledgeable and Planned Life.’ During the conference, participants also deepened their understanding of the social agenda and discussed how youth can contribute to achieve the 17 goals in the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, United Nations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei