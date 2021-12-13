A Construction Consulting Services premise company in Berakas was raided in a joint unscheduled operasi bersepadu inspection by the Law Enforcement Division, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department and the Religious Enforcement Division, Ministry of Religious Affairs on suspicion of carrying out work and disobeying directives for closure on Friday from 12 to 2 in the afternoon.

During the raid, the employees were carrying out their routine work. All employees including one of the director were investigated. Meanwhile, four employees were investigated under the Syariah Penal Code Order, 2013. Three of them were investigated under Section 194, People Not Performing Friday Prayer and one employee was investigated under Section 235, Inciting to Neglect Religious Duty.

Source: Radio Television Brunei