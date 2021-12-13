Over 300 residents of Kampung Bokok; Bekarut; Meniup; Simbatang; Semabat and Kampung Temada in Mukim Bokok have conducted the RT-PCR SARS-Co-V-2 Swab Screening Test at the Community Isolation Centre, CIC, PKBN National Service Programme, Temburong. The random and large-scale ‘Swab Sweep’ operation was part of the screening to identify any COVID-19 cases in the community.

The operation was coordinated by the National Coordination Centre for COVID-19 with the cooperation of other government agencies and Temburong District Office. The ‘Swap Sweep’ operation will continue from time to time.

For more information and the latest development, the public can visit the Ministry of Health’s website or call the Health Advice Line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei