Brunei’s community is known for their attentive attitude. But how can that attitude be instilled in complying with the guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19 in this country?

The public’s role in the country’s recovery from COVID-19 is a critical factor in making a success of the government’s strategy. With us to talk about the Attentive Attitude of the Bruneian People in complying with the government guidelines in controlling COVID-19 are Awang Haji Ali Yusri bin Haji Abdul Ghafor – Counsellor and Motivational Expert and Dr. Hajah Masnooraini binti Haji Mohiddin, Dean of the faculty of Syariah and Law, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA.

Complying with the SOPs and self-discipline are vital in together supporting the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Community Solidarity, the Pillar of Success!

Source: Radio Television Brunei