13 individuals are being investigated by personnel of Kuala Belait Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force for allegedly holding a group party, which is violating the Infectious Diseases Act Chapter 204 at an apartment in Jalan Singa Menteri, Kuala Belait, 11th December.

Among those detained were 13 men and women aged between 16 and 51 and 3 children aged under 12. Inspection at the apartment found several bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands. The seized contraband were handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action. All individuals were taken to Suri Seri Begawan Hospital Kuala Belait to undergo the COVID-19 screening test and will be investigated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei