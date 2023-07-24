Various events and activities continue to enliven festive stages in the four districts in conjunction with the Royal Birthday Celebration.

In Tutong District, the festive stage was filled with the Sinaran Da'wah Songs Competition organised by the Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre. Six groups took part in the competition. A tausyeh performance and poetry declamation were also held. Among those present were Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, Member of the Legislative Council and Awang Mohammad Sufian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer.

Meanwhile, the Kampung Rataie National Housing Scheme Mosque Takmir Committee held a Religious Performance at the Festive Stage in Temburong District. It was organised by the Temburong District Mosque Affairs Department. Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, Member of the Legislative Council.

The Senandong Padang Pasir Night further enlivened the festive stage in the Belait District. The performance was organised by the Pekan Kuala Belait Consultative Council and the Belait District Women's Welfare Association. Among those present was Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer.

The festive stage in Brunei Muara District held a religious and spiritual performance. The event organised by the Brunei Muara District Scouts Association was participated by more than 40 of the Association's members.

Source: Radio Television Brunei