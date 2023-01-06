In order to facilitate couples who wish to start a family to prepare for the wedding ceremony, Simply Sayang Event Management is now organising a ‘Simply Sayang Wedding Festival 2023’. The festival is held from 6th January until 8th January, Sunday, at Dewan Serambi Suluh, Tarindak D’Seni, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Participated by 26 entrepreneurs, such a festival provides opportunities for future brides and grooms to choose wedding consultant services such as bridal clothing and accessories, decoration of wedding gifts, catering and many more. The festival is open to the public from 10 in the morning to 10 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei