The delegation tasked with sighting the new moon of Zulhijjah consisted of Syari’ah court Judges, Ministry of Religious Affairs Officer, the State Mufti Department with the cooperation of Survey Department Officers and staff failed to sight the new moon. The sighting process was carried out at a number of vantage points late this afternoon.

The teams were placed at the DST Tower, DST headquarters Building at Tungku Highway, Bukit Agok Jerudong; Tanjung Batu, Kampung Sabun in Brunei Muara District; Bukit Lumut in Belait District and Bukit Ambog in Tutong District. Meanwhile, Muslims who have the capability and means to carry out the act of sacrifice are encouraged to do so. Sacrifices will be carried out after the Aidil Adha Prayer and the days of Tasyriq on the 11, 12th and 13 of Zullhijjah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei