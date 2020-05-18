The sighting of the new moon of Syawal 1441 Hijrah will be carried out nationwide on Saturday afternoon, 29 Ramadan 1441 corresponding to 23rd May 2020. Syar’ie Judges and officers of the Syariah Courts, State Judiciary Department, Prime Minister’s Office together with officers from the Survey Department, Ministry of Development will sight the new moon of Syawal at the following locations: For the Brunei Muara District at the DST Tower DST Headquarters; Tungku Highway; Bukit Agok in Jerudong and Tanjung Batu; Kampung Sabun, Mukim Serasa.

For Belait District, the sighting will be carried out at Bukit Lumut while Tutong District will be at Bukit Ambog. The announcement of the firts of Syawal for 1441 Hijrah / 2020 will be broadcast through Radio Television Brunei as soon as the results of the sighting that afternoon is obtained by the relevant parties.

Source: Radio Television Brunei