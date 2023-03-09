Seven local staff of Syarikat NOVO Sendirian Berhad were feted at a Service Appreciation Ceremony at a hotel in Gadong.

Awards were presented by Awang Romeo Wee Edong, Energy Director of In-Country Value Division, Department of Energy in the Prime Minister's Office. The ceremony was an incentive and recognition to the company's staff who had shown good commitment and skills in their work. Syarikat NOVO Sendirian Berhad has been in the shipping and maritime industry since 2006.

Source: Radio Television Brunei