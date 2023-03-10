Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala does not differentiate genders in measuring the level of faith of His servants. Men and women are equal in the eyes of Allah, and each gender has its own responsibility to fulfil the Fardhu Ain and Fardhu Kifayah or individual and community obligations. This was among the content of the Friday Sermon titled 'Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.' The sermon also underlined the position of women before and after Islam. Before Islam came, women were seen as second-class community, but after Islam came, they were given a new image, their status elevated and their rights were given appropriately.

To give appreciation and celebrate the achievements of women around the world in the social, economic, cultural and political aspects, the United Nations recognised the 8th of March as the International Women's Day. Brunei Darussalam also fully recognises the vital role of women in the country's socio-economic development in addition to recognising equality in women's rights and empowerment. Brunei Darussalam celebrated the International Women's Day by emphasising on innovation and technological change as well as education in the digital era to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women. Aside from that, the celebration also stressed the importance of protecting women and girl's rights in the digital space, as well as addressing gender-based violence online and ICT.

Source: Radio Television Brunei