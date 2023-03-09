The public is welcomed to donate food or clothing items to several donation platforms including the 'DiBuang Sayang' Programme and 'Pantri Kitani' Project currently being held. Meanwhile, Goodwill Krew Group under the Executive Development Programme for the Middle Management Officers, EDPMMO, which organised the 'Pantri Kitani' Project welcomes more donors to donate food items with the concept of a community pantry until this Saturday.

The programme organised by the village development and security committee, RPN Kampung Mentiri Kawasan Dua via drive thru, is collecting used or new clothes from the public until tomorrow, Friday, 10th March and the donations will be distributed on Sunday, 12th March.

Meanwhile, the 'Pantri Kitani' Project was jointly officiated yesterday morning by Dayang Hajah Roslizawati binti Haji Ibrahim, Acting Director of Civil Service Institute and Awang Haji Mohammad Yusri bin Hj Wahsalfelah, Head of Government Relations and Special Projects, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD with two concepts of distribution which are openly and targeted.

The selection of the project takes into account the current situation in Brunei Darussalam, especially in terms of the increase in the price of goods which is a factor that most affects the people's monthly spending on necessities including staple food.

Source: Radio Television Brunei