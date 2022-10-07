​To reap syafaat or intercession of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in the hereafter and bring the community to recite zikir and selawat throughout Rabiulawal, a Selawat Subuh Jumaat was held on 7th October early morning. More than 70 individuals participated in the virtual event.

Among those joining the event was Awang Haji Zakaria bin Haji Serudin, Permanent Secretary for Youth at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The Selawat Subuh Jumaat is a follow-up to the Brunei Berselawat Programme. The closing ceremony will be held at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang on 22nd October. It was held by Youth Transformation Community Club, K.K.B.T and supported by the Youth and Sports Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei