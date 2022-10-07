Special Programme in Conjunction with Teachers’ Day Celebration

​In conjunction with the 32nd Teacher’s Day Celebration, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB will organise a special programme which will be conducted during ‘Bandarku Ceria’.

The special programme ‘Habibi Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, Guruku Ceria Bandarku Ceria’ will be held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the capital. It among others acts as a platform towards making teachers always cheerful by maintaining level of physical health, mental and spiritual as well as to teach students to respect and appreciate the educators’ deeds. The event is conducted by KUPU SB’s Student Representative Council in collaboration with the lecturers and it’s Administration Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei