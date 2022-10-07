​The Da’wah Unit Office in Belait District conducted the Mahabbah Rasul Ceremony in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul Celebration. The ceremony was held at the Belait District Da’wah Unit Office, 6th October night.

The event included Qasidah performance containing poems about Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam. The function was one of the initiatives in disseminating Islamic Eminence to the new converts, in addition to strengthening kinship ties. Present was Awang Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abd. Rahman, Senior Religious Officer at the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei