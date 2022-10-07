National Transition towards Electric Vehicle Usage

​More than 11,000 new vehicles will be registered every year. This was an estimate made in a preliminary study carried out by the Electric Vehicle Joint Task Force, EVJTF in collaboration with the Brunei Climate Change Secretariat, BCCS. Of the total, 60 per cent, or 6,800 vehicles are targeted to be made up of electric vehicles.

To that end, the EVJTF, with the cooperation of key agencies, has prepared policies and support programmes for the establishment of a user-friendly ecosystem for EVs in the country. The Brunei National Climate Change Policy, BNCCP, has identified that a national transition to the widespread use of electric vehicles, EV’s, is a viable option for the country. EVs make up one of the BNCCP’s strategies for the country in dealing with climate change and maintaining low carbon emissions.

EVs are not just mere transport vehicles. Their usage effectively reduces air pollution. Even though EVs are considered pricier than conventional vehicles, over the long run they provide a real cost-saving option.

Source: Radio Television Brunei